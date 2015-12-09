BRIEF-Everspin Technologies says entered into loan and security agreement with Silicon Valley Bank
* Everspin Technologies - on May 4, 2017, co entered into loan and security agreement with Silicon Valley Bank - SEC filing
Dec 9 Fabasoft AG :
* Ddecides on share buyback
* Share buyback program will likely start on Jan. 2, 2016 for an indefinite term, however no longer than Jan. 6, 2018
* Shares in a maximum total volume of up to 2 million euros ($2.2 million) shall be purchased
* Money used for share buyback will decrease available profit for dividend pay-outs of company for financial year 2015/2016
* Creation of a respective accumulated income will be necessary to ensure implementation
* Mattersight Corp - qtrly diluted net loss available to common stockholders $0.19; annual contract value bookings were $3.5 million