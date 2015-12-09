BRIEF-Pilgrim’S Pride announces new credit facility
* Pilgrims Pride Corp says has entered into a credit agreement, effective May 8, 2017, for a new $750 million revolving credit facility
Dec 9 Rusgrain Holding OJSC :
* 2014 loss for period under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) of 888.6 million roubles ($12.82 million) versus profit of 218.7 million roubles year ago
* 2014 revenue under IFRS of 7.01 billion roubles versus 7.61 billion roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/1U2Mt5o
Further company coverage: ($1 = 69.3200 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sturm Ruger & Company - At meeting on May 8, 2017, board approved amendment to bylaws to change title of current vice-chairman to lead vice-chairman