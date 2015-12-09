Dec 9 Heba Fastighets AB :

* Signs agreement with JM regarding acquisition of property Vinfatet 6 in Sollentuna

* Financing will be done through bank loan

* Underlying property value is about 177 million Swedish crowns ($20.94 million)

($1 = 8.4544 Swedish crowns)