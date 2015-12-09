BRIEF-Everspin Technologies says entered into loan and security agreement with Silicon Valley Bank
* Everspin Technologies - on May 4, 2017, co entered into loan and security agreement with Silicon Valley Bank - SEC filing
Dec 9 Plan Optik AG :
* Group will reach break-even in 2015
* Positive outlook for 2016
* Following increased efficiency of operational processes the cash flow from operations to be clearly positive in FY 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Everspin Technologies - on May 4, 2017, co entered into loan and security agreement with Silicon Valley Bank - SEC filing
* Mattersight Corp - qtrly diluted net loss available to common stockholders $0.19; annual contract value bookings were $3.5 million