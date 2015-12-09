BRIEF-Everspin Technologies says entered into loan and security agreement with Silicon Valley Bank
* Everspin Technologies - on May 4, 2017, co entered into loan and security agreement with Silicon Valley Bank - SEC filing
Dec 9 Unima 2000 Systemy Teleinformatyczne SA :
* As subcontractor, signs 2.8 million zloty ($706,322) net deal with Re-Bau Sp. z o.o. for delivery of installation works Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9642 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Mattersight Corp - qtrly diluted net loss available to common stockholders $0.19; annual contract value bookings were $3.5 million