BRIEF-Pilgrim’S Pride announces new credit facility
* Pilgrims Pride Corp says has entered into a credit agreement, effective May 8, 2017, for a new $750 million revolving credit facility
Dec 9 Devro Plc
* Rutger Helbing will join as group finance director on April 4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sturm Ruger & Company - At meeting on May 8, 2017, board approved amendment to bylaws to change title of current vice-chairman to lead vice-chairman