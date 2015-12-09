BRIEF-Extendicare announces Q1 results
* Extendicare announces 2017 Q1 results reflecting a 19% increase in NOI
Dec 9 Nel ASA :
* Its subsidiary H2 Logic A/S has been awarded contract for one H2Station fuelling station for H2 MOBILITY Deutschland GmbH & Co.KG with an option for multiple repeat-orders
* Station will be one among first in a planned staged expansion onwards 2023 of up to 400 stations in Germany and a total investment of around 400 million euros ($437 million) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9156 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Extendicare announces 2017 Q1 results reflecting a 19% increase in NOI
* Mirna Therapeutics - Net loss was about $5 million for three months ended March 31, 2017, compared to net loss of $6.6 million for comparable period in 2016 Source text: [http://bit.ly/2phIvRn] Further company coverage: