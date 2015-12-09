Dec 9 Nel ASA :

* Its subsidiary H2 Logic A/S has been awarded contract for one H2Station fuelling station for H2 MOBILITY Deutschland GmbH & Co.KG with an option for multiple repeat-orders

* Station will be one among first in a planned staged expansion onwards 2023 of up to 400 stations in Germany and a total investment of around 400 million euros ($437 million) Source text for Eikon:

