BRIEF-Pilgrim’S Pride announces new credit facility
* Pilgrims Pride Corp says has entered into a credit agreement, effective May 8, 2017, for a new $750 million revolving credit facility
Dec 9 Redan SA :
* Nov. 2015 revenue from sale of goods estimated at 49 million zlotys ($12.3 million), up 17 pct yoy
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9776 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pilgrims Pride Corp says has entered into a credit agreement, effective May 8, 2017, for a new $750 million revolving credit facility
* Sturm Ruger & Company - At meeting on May 8, 2017, board approved amendment to bylaws to change title of current vice-chairman to lead vice-chairman