Dec 9 Cyfrowy Polsat SA

* Poland's largest media group Cyfrowy Polsat said it had appointed Tobias Solorz as the company's new chief executive officer.

* Solorz, the son of Poland's media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak and main shareholder in Cyfrowy, has so far been deputy head of the company. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)