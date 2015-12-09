BRIEF-Resource Capital reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.09
* Resource Capital Corp. reports results for three months ended March 31, 2017
Dec 9 Computer Sciences Corp :
* Reached agreement on terms of a recommended cash offer for Xchanging by CSC Computer Sciences International operations
* Offer represents a premium of approximately 72 per cent to closing price of 111 pence per Xchanging share on 2 October 2015
* Consideration payable under offer will be funded through CSC's existing cash resources
* Xchanging directors intend to unanimously recommend that Xchanging shareholders accept offer
* Received irrevocable undertakings from Odey, Artemis, Fidelity and T. Rowe Price to accept offer, representing about 37.19 percent
* Xchanging board has withdrawn its recommendation for Capita offer & intends to recommend that Xchanging shareholders accept offer
* Under terms of offer, Xchanging shareholders will receive 190 pence in cash for each Xchanging share held
* Offer values entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Xchanging at approximately 480 million stg
* In aggregate irrevocable undertakings have been received in respect of about 47.1 percent Xchanging's share capital
* Announced pricing of its offering of $3.8 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured