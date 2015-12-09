BRIEF-Pilgrim’S Pride announces new credit facility
* Pilgrims Pride Corp says has entered into a credit agreement, effective May 8, 2017, for a new $750 million revolving credit facility
Dec 9 Twintec AG :
* Particle filters funding is to be extended
* Authorities intend to continue to encourage the retrofitting of particulate filters in older diesel vehicles
* No new programme to be introduced, funds remaining from programme ending Dec. 31 to be transferred onto 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sturm Ruger & Company - At meeting on May 8, 2017, board approved amendment to bylaws to change title of current vice-chairman to lead vice-chairman