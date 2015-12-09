Dec 9 Storebrand Asa

* Says administrative court of Stockholm has denied its Swedish SPP insurance unit permission to include a subordinated loan of SEK 700 million in capital base

* Judgement means that, for the time being, Storebrand will not include subordinated loan in capital base in accordance with provisions of solvency II

* Loan is today not included in capital base and does consequently not affect solvency ratio under today's solvency I rules

* Effect of loan on solvency II-ratio is approximately 2 percentage points. Storebrand group reported an estimated solvency II-ratio of 146 pct as of 3q 2015

* Says will analyse judgement before deciding whether or not to lodge an appeal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)