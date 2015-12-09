Dec 9 Nordea

* Nordea appoints new group cfo and member of group executive management

* Nordea says Heikki Ilkka, head of group finance & business control in Nordea, is appointed new group chief financial officer

* Heikki also becomes a member of Group Executive Management (GEM) and will report to Group CEO Casper von Koskull. The changes take effect as of 1 January 2016.