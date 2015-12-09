BRIEF-Everspin Technologies says entered into loan and security agreement with Silicon Valley Bank
* Everspin Technologies - on May 4, 2017, co entered into loan and security agreement with Silicon Valley Bank - SEC filing
Dec 9 Competition Tribunal:
* Referred back to the Competition Commission the cases involving the sale of Altech Autopage's subscriber bases to MTN, Vodacom and Cell C
* Is asking for further information on the impact the sale of Altech autopage subscribers to MTN, Cell C and Vodacom will have.
* Commission will investigate whether there was prior implementation of the transaction, as alleged by Saicon
* Mattersight Corp - qtrly diluted net loss available to common stockholders $0.19; annual contract value bookings were $3.5 million