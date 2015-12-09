BRIEF-Sleep Country Canada reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.27
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.25, revenue view c$120.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 9 Daimler Ag
* Says supervisory board decides to inject additional 1 billion eur into German pension fund
* Says will have positive effect on net profit in following years, no impact on EBIT Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.25, revenue view c$120.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 9 The U.S. Senate voted on Tuesday to confirm Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a health policy expert and venture capitalist, as commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, which regulates everything from food and drugs to tobacco, cosmetics and dietary supplements.