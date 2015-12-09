BRIEF-Everspin Technologies says entered into loan and security agreement with Silicon Valley Bank
* Everspin Technologies - on May 4, 2017, co entered into loan and security agreement with Silicon Valley Bank - SEC filing
Dec 9 Bilendi SA :
* Opens a second office in Cologne, Germany Source text: bit.ly/1luvP3o Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Everspin Technologies - on May 4, 2017, co entered into loan and security agreement with Silicon Valley Bank - SEC filing
* Mattersight Corp - qtrly diluted net loss available to common stockholders $0.19; annual contract value bookings were $3.5 million