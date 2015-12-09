Dec 9 CNP Assurances

* Says it has completed Dec. 1, 2015 a 750 million euro ($824.10 million) issue of subordinated bonds with a final maturity date of June 10, 2047 and a first-call date of June 10, 2027

* The bonds will pay a 4.5 percent fixed-rate coupon over the first 11.5 years, and will then be converted to a floating rate with a step up of 100 basis points Source text: bit.ly/1Y2oh3E Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9101 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)