Dec 9 Genmab

* Says achieves 5 million dollars milestone in daratumumab collaboration with Janssen

* Says milestone triggered by progress in phase II study of daratumumab in non-Hodgkin's lymphoma

* Says it is first milestone in collaboration with janssen outside of multiple myeloma

* Says the milestone does not impact its 2015 financial guidance