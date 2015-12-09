BRIEF-Everspin Technologies says entered into loan and security agreement with Silicon Valley Bank
* Everspin Technologies - on May 4, 2017, co entered into loan and security agreement with Silicon Valley Bank - SEC filing
Dec 9 Eutelsat Communications SA :
* Says it works with distributors who provide Internet services and has no contact with end users
* Says its distribution network does not include any service providers in Syria Source text: bit.ly/1IUQ1QQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Mattersight Corp - qtrly diluted net loss available to common stockholders $0.19; annual contract value bookings were $3.5 million