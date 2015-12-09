BRIEF-CAPREIT reports 6.8 pct rise in Q1 revenue
May 9 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Dec 9 Egeli & Co Tarim Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS :
* Decides to issue up to 10 million lira ($3.44 million) bonds
* Says to issue bonds through private placement and/or for qualified investors Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9096 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 9 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, May 09 (Fitch) Following its peer review of the largest Guatemalan banks, Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings for the following financial institutions: --Banco Industrial S.A., --BI Bank, S.A., --Contecnica S.A., --Financiera Industrial, S.A., --Industrial Senior Trust, --Industrial Subordinated Trust, --Westrust Bank (International) Limited --Banco Agromercantil de Guatemala S.A., --Mercom Bank Limited, --Agromercantil Se