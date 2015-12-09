BRIEF-CAPREIT reports 6.8 pct rise in Q1 revenue
May 9 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Dec 9 H.G.D. Participations:
* Launches squeeze-out on Schaeffer Dufour SA after having reached 97.53 percent of its capital and 97.50 percent of voting rights Source text: bit.ly/1IEMf32 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 9 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, May 09 (Fitch) Following its peer review of the largest Guatemalan banks, Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings for the following financial institutions: --Banco Industrial S.A., --BI Bank, S.A., --Contecnica S.A., --Financiera Industrial, S.A., --Industrial Senior Trust, --Industrial Subordinated Trust, --Westrust Bank (International) Limited --Banco Agromercantil de Guatemala S.A., --Mercom Bank Limited, --Agromercantil Se