Dec 9 Eurosic SA :

* Signs a mortgage loan with a maturity of 20 years and repays the mortgage loan set up during the acquisition of SIIC de Paris

* Mortgage loan value is 163.4 million euros, duration is 20-years, it has been subscribed by companies of the Allianz Group at fixed rate of 2.78 percent