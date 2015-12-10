Dec 10 Luzerner Kantonalbank AG :

* Gives strategic guidelines and sets targets for the years 2016 to 2020

* Wants to develop core business and achieve growth in next five years

* On the other hand plans to push forward the medium to long-term transformation of LUKB towards "digital bank"

* Wants to achieve total revenues of at least 950 million Swiss francs ($965 million) in period 2016-2020

* Objective for total capital ratio by 2020 at 14 pct to 18 pct unchanged