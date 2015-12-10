BRIEF-Agros Development FY 2016 net result turns to profit of 24,793 euros
May 8 Agros Development Company Proodos Public Ltd:
Dec 10 Glencore Plc :
* More than $2 billion of free cash flow at spot prices; glencore will remain comfortably free cash flow positive at materially lower price levels
* Current liquidity increased to more than $14 billion and will be further enhanced as debt reduction plan measures are delivered
* New net debt target of $18-19 billion by end of 2016 (previous target of low $20s billion)
* despite significantly lower commodity prices, marketing adjusted ebit for 2015E of c.$2.5 billion
* Estimated 2016 EBITDA of c.$7.7bn at current prices
* Debt reduction/capital preservation measures increased to $13 billion (previous target of $10.2 billion)
* Further reduction in capex: $5.7 billion for 2015e and $3.8 billion in 2016E, down from $6 billion and $5 billion respectively
* 2016E marketing EBIT guidance of $2.4-2.7 billion reflects lower working capital levels and reduced copper, zinc, lead and coal volumes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
NEW DELHI, May 8 India's top court has exempted farm and construction vehicles from Euro IV order, local TV channels reported on Monday, a move that could help tractor makers like Mahindra and Mahindra and Escorts Ltd .