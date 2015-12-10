Dec 10 Nel ASA :

* Private placement successfully completed

* Says has raised 111 million Norwegian crowns ($12.8 million) in gross proceeds through private placement of 30 million new shares

* Price per share was 3.70 crowns

* Private placement took place through accelerated bookbuilding process managed by Arctic Securities and Carnegie  Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.6765 Norwegian crowns)