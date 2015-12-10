BRIEF-Agros Development FY 2016 net result turns to profit of 24,793 euros
May 8 Agros Development Company Proodos Public Ltd:
Dec 10 Ocado Group Plc
* 16 weeks to Nov 29 gross sales (group) £381.6m, up 15.0 percent
* Gross sales (retail) £351.8m, up 13.0 percent
* Expect to continue growing sales ahead of online grocery market
* No news in statement on overseas deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
May 8 Agros Development Company Proodos Public Ltd:
NEW DELHI, May 8 India's top court has exempted farm and construction vehicles from Euro IV order, local TV channels reported on Monday, a move that could help tractor makers like Mahindra and Mahindra and Escorts Ltd .