Nikkei hits 17-month high as foreign investors buy cyclical shares
* Short-term hedge funds seen covering short positions - analyst
Dec 10 Mediolanum SpA :
* Banca Mediolanum reports total net inflows in November at 417 million euros ($457.37 million)
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Short-term hedge funds seen covering short positions - analyst
* Postpones sale of its entire stake in Kuwait Investment Co to another appropriate time Source:(http://bit.ly/2pScKgf) Further company coverage: