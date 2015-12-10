Nikkei hits 17-month high as foreign investors buy cyclical shares
* Short-term hedge funds seen covering short positions - analyst
Dec 10 Publity AG :
* Publity Funds sells with profit commercial property in Leipzig-Taucha Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Short-term hedge funds seen covering short positions - analyst
* Postpones sale of its entire stake in Kuwait Investment Co to another appropriate time Source:(http://bit.ly/2pScKgf) Further company coverage: