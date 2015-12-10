BRIEF-Bharti Airtel, Ola partner to roll out integrated digital services
* Airtel and Ola join hands to roll out integrated digital offerings for customers
Dec 10 Alcatel-Lucent SA :
* To transform the fixed ultra-broadband network of Telekom Austria AG subsidiary A1, using its fixed access, IP routing and optical transport technologies
* Says it extends ToB period to buy shares of Solekia , from March 17 to May 22 instead of May 10, and settlement date was changed to May 26 from May 16