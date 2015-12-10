BRIEF-CDRL April prelim. revenue from sales via retail network up 9 pct yoy
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS APRIL PRELIM. REVENUE FROM SALES VIA RETAIL NETWORK WAS 12.3 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 9 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR
Dec 10 Mondo TV SpA :
* Executes license agreement with GULF DTH FZ LLC, a pay TV operator based in Dubai for broadcasting rights of certain TV movies
* Movies to be distributed in the Middle East and North Africa
* The agreement to have 24 months duration 12 of which with exclusivity
* March quarter net profit 433 million rupees versus loss 167.9 million rupees year ago