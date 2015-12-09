Dec 9 Capita Plc

* Offer update

* Notes offer announcement made by CSC Computer Sciences International Operations Limited ("CSC") for Xchanging Plc

* Ccontinues to believe in strategic logic and potential benefits of its offer for Xchanging

* Does not intend to revise its cash offer of 160 pence for each share in Xchanging Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [XCH.L CPI.L CSC.N]