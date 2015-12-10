Dec 10 Sun International Ltd :

* Acquistion by Sun International of Peermont Group

* Competition Commission has recommended to competition tribunal that proposed transaction be prohibited

* Detailed report on recommendation made by Competition Commission to Tribunal is yet to be received by Sun International

* Only on receipt of this report will Sun International be in a position to assess its options

* Approval by Tribunal is a condition precedent to proposed transaction which must be fulfilled by March 31, 2016