BRIEF-West international gets SEK 6 million order
* TO DELIEVER IN Q2 AND Q3 2017 TO MAX HAMBURGER RESTURANTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Dec 10 Ausy SA :
* Successfully places 30 million euro ($33million) ORNANE convertible bond issue due Jan. 1, 2021
* Bonds will bear annual nominal rate of 3.25 pct
* Par value of the bonds has been set at 54.33 euros Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9092 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it appointed Hideaki Funakoshi as new president to succeed current president Tetsuhiro Maeda