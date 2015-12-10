BRIEF-Agros Development FY 2016 net result turns to profit of 24,793 euros
May 8 Agros Development Company Proodos Public Ltd:
Dec 10 Bauer AG :
* Bauer Group seals joint venture in oil and gas drilling business with Schlumberger
* BAUER Maschinen GmbH, an affiliated company of BAUER AG, finalized negotiations for a joint venture with Schlumberger
* Two drilling rigs that are already under manufacture will be delivered to Schlumberger at start of 2016
* Both companies anticipate that planned joint venture could soon achieve revenues of more than one hundred million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW DELHI, May 8 India's top court has exempted farm and construction vehicles from Euro IV order, local TV channels reported on Monday, a move that could help tractor makers like Mahindra and Mahindra and Escorts Ltd .