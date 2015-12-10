BRIEF-West international gets SEK 6 million order
* TO DELIEVER IN Q2 AND Q3 2017 TO MAX HAMBURGER RESTURANTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Dec 10 Manz AG
* Cost savings of approximately 7 million euros
* managing board decides on capacity adjustments to german and international sites
* personnel reduction of 174 employees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
* TO DELIEVER IN Q2 AND Q3 2017 TO MAX HAMBURGER RESTURANTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it appointed Hideaki Funakoshi as new president to succeed current president Tetsuhiro Maeda