BRIEF-Agros Development FY 2016 net result turns to profit of 24,793 euros
May 8 Agros Development Company Proodos Public Ltd:
Dec 10 Meikles Ltd :
* 6-months ended Sept 30, 2015 loss before tax of $10.4 million versus loss of $5.6 million last year
* 6 months ended Sept 30, 2015 revenue of $225.7 million versus $196.3 million year ago
* Board has not declared an interim dividend Source : bit.ly/1OUuvAj Further company coverage:
May 8 Agros Development Company Proodos Public Ltd:
NEW DELHI, May 8 India's top court has exempted farm and construction vehicles from Euro IV order, local TV channels reported on Monday, a move that could help tractor makers like Mahindra and Mahindra and Escorts Ltd .