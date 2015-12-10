BRIEF-Agros Development FY 2016 net result turns to profit of 24,793 euros
Dec 10 PZ Cussons Plc :
* Group operating profits were broadly flat versus comparative period
* Strong performance in Europe offsetting a difficult trading environment in Nigeria and impact of weaker currencies in both Asia and Africa
* Performance in certain categories in Nigeria in second half is likely to continue to be affected by ongoing squeeze on consumer disposable income
* Performance in Europe and Asia is expected to continue to be robust in second half
NEW DELHI, May 8 India's top court has exempted farm and construction vehicles from Euro IV order, local TV channels reported on Monday, a move that could help tractor makers like Mahindra and Mahindra and Escorts Ltd .