Dec 10 PZ Cussons Plc :

* Group operating profits were broadly flat versus comparative period

* Strong performance in Europe offsetting a difficult trading environment in Nigeria and impact of weaker currencies in both Asia and Africa

* Performance in certain categories in Nigeria in second half is likely to continue to be affected by ongoing squeeze on consumer disposable income

* Performance in Europe and Asia is expected to continue to be robust in second half Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)