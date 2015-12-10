Dec 10 Ngex Resources Inc

* Total combined indicated resource for Los Helados and Josemaria deposits (integrated project) is currently 23.7 billion pounds of copper and 16.2 million of ounces gold

* Says Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) is nearing completion and is expected to be available early in the New Year  Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)