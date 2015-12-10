BRIEF-ON Semiconductor reports Q1 earnings per share $0.18
* Q1 revenue $1.437 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.24 billion
Dec 10 Ngex Resources Inc
* Total combined indicated resource for Los Helados and Josemaria deposits (integrated project) is currently 23.7 billion pounds of copper and 16.2 million of ounces gold
* Says Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) is nearing completion and is expected to be available early in the New Year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue $1.437 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.24 billion
* DHT Holdings Inc Board unanimously rejects unimproved proposal from frontline