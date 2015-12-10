Dec 10 Ovostar Union NV :
* By the end of current investment program (2018) egg
production is expected to reach 2 billion pieces per year
* Sees FY 2015 shell eggs production at 1.2 billion, up 16
percent yoy, FY 2016 at 1.45 billion
* Sees FY 2015 liquid eggs products produced at 6,030 tons,
down 8 percent yoy, FY 2016 at 6,500 tons
* Sees FY 2015 laying hens flock at 5.0 million heads, FY
2016 at 6.0 million heads
* Sees FY 2015 dry eggs products produced at 1,900 tons, up
8 percent yoy, FY 2016 at 2,200 tons
* Says intends to receive certification for export of
consumer shell eggs to the EU by the end of 2015
