Dec 10 Mercator Medical SA :

* Says one of its unit Mercator Medical (Thailand) Ltd client, Majal Care Trading Est, hasn't closed previous transactions and likely won't place new orders by the end of 2015 and in the first months of 2016

* Expects to have its Q4 revenue down by no more than 2.1 million zlotys ($531,148) versus expected, due to situation with Saudi Arabia's Majal Care Trading Est Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.9537 zlotys)