Dec 10 Triboo Media SpA :

* Says launches subsidiary LEADOO, focused on performance marketing activities

* LEADOO will manage creation of landing pages, restyling of vertical sites and vertical media buying campaigns to drive traffic and in selling advertising performance

* New company will be owned in 51 percent by Leonardo ADV, wholly owned unit of Triboo Media, and 49 percent by management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)