BRIEF-Tata Technologies buys Escenda Engineering AB
* Tata Technologies says Escenda Engineering will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Technologies Europe Limited
Dec 10 Industrial And Financial Systems (IFS) AB
* Says Finland's biggest rail constructor selects IFS applications 9 Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Airtel and Ola join hands to roll out integrated digital offerings for customers