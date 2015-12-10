BRIEF-RBI says yield on 312-day t-bills under MSS at 6.4691 pct
* RBI says yield on 312-day t- bills under MSS at 6.4691 percent
Dec 10 TPG Growth:
* TPG Growth acquires Actis stake in Asiri Hospitals Group
* Announced the acquisition of a 28 pct stake in Asiri Hospital Holdings from Actis
* Asiri has a network of four hospitals with about 570 beds, representing about 30 pct of the nation's private sector capacity, with significant expansion underway
* Airtel and Ola join hands to roll out integrated digital offerings for customers