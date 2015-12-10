Dec 10 TPG Growth:

* TPG Growth acquires Actis stake in Asiri Hospitals Group

* Announced the acquisition of a 28 pct stake in Asiri Hospital Holdings from Actis

* Asiri has a network of four hospitals with about 570 beds, representing about 30 pct of the nation's private sector capacity, with significant expansion underway