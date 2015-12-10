BRIEF-Tibet Rhodiola Pharmaceutical Holding raises 1.24 bln yuan through private placement
* Says it issued 34 million A shares of its common stock through private placement and raised 1.24 billion yuan in total
Dec 10 Merck KGaA
* Sees one-off integration costs from sigma-aldrich of 400 million eur over 4 yrs
* Says expects cost savings of 90 million eur from sigma-aldrich takeover
* Says plans to invest extra 250 million eur in pharma pipeline Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Says it issued 34 million A shares of its common stock through private placement and raised 1.24 billion yuan in total
* Says it plans to buy 1,846 shares of Oxford Cancer Biomarkers Limited, a Scotland pharma firm, for 3.40 billion won