BRIEF-Tata Technologies buys Escenda Engineering AB
* Tata Technologies says Escenda Engineering will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Technologies Europe Limited
Dec 10 msg life AG :
* Awarded contract by DEVK Versicherungen
* Work on switch to LF JEE is due to start in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tata Technologies says Escenda Engineering will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Technologies Europe Limited
* Airtel and Ola join hands to roll out integrated digital offerings for customers