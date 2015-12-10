BRIEF-Tata Technologies buys Escenda Engineering AB
* Tata Technologies says Escenda Engineering will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Technologies Europe Limited
Dec 10 Nokia Oyj :
* Says Indosat Ooredoo (Indosat) of Indonesia has selected Nokia Networks to power its LTE-advanced network in Java, Kalimantan and Sumatra.
* Says as part of the contract, Nokia Networks is deploying LTE base stations in key cities across the designated regions. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)
* Airtel and Ola join hands to roll out integrated digital offerings for customers