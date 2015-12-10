BRIEF-Bharti Airtel, Ola partner to roll out integrated digital services
* Airtel and Ola join hands to roll out integrated digital offerings for customers
Dec 10 Alcatel-Lucent SA :
* Alcatel-Lucent closes deal with Fastweb, an Italian fixed-line telecommunications provider
* Deal enables Fastweb to expand availability of WOW FI product, which allows Fastweb customers 'roaming' away from home to access the Internet by sharing wireless home networking resources
Source text: bit.ly/1lwIa7d Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it extends ToB period to buy shares of Solekia , from March 17 to May 22 instead of May 10, and settlement date was changed to May 26 from May 16