BRIEF-India's Hatsun Agro Product posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 433 million rupees versus loss 167.9 million rupees year ago
Dec 10 Photocat A/S :
* Says the company and a French chemical company starts co-operation offering a new line of unique self-cleaning glass solutions
* Says agreement to generate revenues of more than 7 million Danish crowns ($1.03 million) over coming 5 years

($1 = 6.8090 Danish crowns)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016