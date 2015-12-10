Dec 10 Photocat A/S :

* Says the company and a French chemical company starts co-operation offering a new line of unique self-cleaning glass solutions

* Says agreement to generate revenues of more than 7 million Danish crowns ($1.03 million) over coming 5 years

($1 = 6.8090 Danish crowns)