BRIEF-Almirall Q1 net profit down at 19.6 mln euros
* Q1 EBITDA 55.0 MILLION EUROS ($60.4 MILLION) VERSUS 54.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
Dec 10 Serendex Pharmaceuticals A/S :
* Received commitment from Sorana A/S to subscribe for shares in a planned rights issue
* Extended credit facility provided by Sorana A/S by 6.0 million Danish crowns ($880,000) in order to strengthen company's financial position
* Sorana commits to subscribe for shares in a share issue with pre-emptive rights for existing shareholders in Serendex
* Existing working capital is expected to be sufficient only until end of Jan. 2016
* Expects to enrol first patients in ARDS phase IIb clinical trial before end of 2015
* SAID ON FRIDAY WITHDREW PLANNED CONVERTIBLE BONDS AND PURSUES ALTERNATIVES