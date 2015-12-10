BRIEF-Cofina Q1 net profit down 35.4 pct year on year
* SAID ON FRIDAY Q1 OPERATING REVENUE 20.6 MLN EUROS VS 22.6 MLN EUROS YEAR AGO
Dec 10 Wolters Kluwer NV :
* Says its Health division announced the launch of UpToDate Anywhere in Italy
* UpToDate Anywhere enables hospitals and healthcare organizations to provide clinicians with mobile and EHR-based access to UpToDate, the evidence-based clinical decision support resource Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SEOUL, May 8 South Korean shares closed at a record high on Monday as centrist Emmanuel Macron's French presidential election win boosted risk appetite.